ILWACO — Elevated lead levels in drinking water in some homes and buildings will require a response in Ilwaco, the city announced in a legal notice sent to the Chinook Observer for publication Jan. 16 and 23.
A public meeting is planned Monday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m. at the Ilwaco Community Building to discuss the issue and what will be done about it.
"Although most homes have very low levels of lead in their drinking water, some have lead levels above the action level of 15 parts per billion, or 0.015 milligrams of lead per liter of water," the city said.
Although it was commonly used in plumbing fittings, gasoline, paint and other products throughout much of the 20th century, lead is now regarded as unsafe for human ingestion. The southern part of the Long Beach Peninsula and some other areas of Pacific County have been recognized by the Washington State Department of Health for several years as potentially having undesirable lead levels — largely due to 39 percent of housing units dating from before 1980, when stricter protections were imposed.
According to national news coverage of the contaminated-water scandal in Flint, Michigan:
If a test comes back with lead levels higher than 15 ppb, the federal Environmental Protection Agency recommends that homeowners and municipalities take steps to reduce that level, like updating pipes and putting anti-corrosive elements in the water when appropriate.
But 15 ppb is a regulatory measure, not a public health one. Researchers stress that there is no 100 percent "safe" level of lead in drinking water, only acceptable levels. Even levels as low as 5 ppb can be a cause for concern, according to the group studying Flint's water.
To put the lead level of 15 ppb into context, water samples taken in summer 2015 from 271 homes in Flint showed that 90 percent were below 27 ppb and 10 percent were above it. But some Flint buildings tested at 158 ppb and 397 ppb. The highest Flint result was 13,000 ppb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.