WESTPORT – Tenyson Ramsey grabbed an offensive rebound and nailed a contested five-footer with 22 seconds left to force overtime, and Reese Tynkila scored four of his 32 points in the extra period as Ilwaco beat Ocosta 73-67 Wednesday.
Tynkila’s 15 first-quarter points kept Ilwaco afloat through an otherwise slow start. He finished the day with five three-pointers and dominated from the three-point corners and along the baseline.
Ocosta, leading 21-20 after one, stretched the lead to twelve in the second quarter before settling for a 38-32 halftime lead.
Ocosta started missing from long-range, and Ilwaco eventually chipped away. Tynkila scored in the post to cut it to 54-51, and John Glenn’s third three-pointer of the half tied it at 54 with 4:35 remaining. Ramsey followed with a steal and layup to give Ilwaco its first lead since Alex Kaino scored on the opening tip.
Kobe Rudolph’s three-pointer gave Ocosta a 63-61 lead with 34 seconds remaining. Ramsey’s put-back of Glenn’s missed three then forced the overtime.
Tynkila opened overtime scoring with a basket on a cut down the lane. Another three by Glenn put Ilwaco permanently in front. A rebound got tipped to Tynkila right at the rim, where he capped his 32-point night with the easy put-back that made it 70-66 with 1:10 left. From there Ilwaco cruised to the six-point win. Ilwaco improved to 7-2 in Pacific League play, while Ocosta fell to 5-4.
