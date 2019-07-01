OCEAN PARK — Imagine an elderly relative with dementia wandering away from safety.
How to find them?
Pacific County Fire District No. 1 may have an option.
Project Lifesaver is a program in which relatives can arrange for their loved ones to wear a bracelet that emits a radio signal. If they wander off on their own, caregivers can alert emergency services. An antenna mounted on an ambulance can then be used to trace them.
Fire personnel pledge to keep in touch with participants and change batteries monthly.
“This is a program for people with dementia, children with Down Syndrome and people with mental issues,” said Lani Karvia, public education coordinator with the fire district, which covers the Peninsula outside the cities of Long Beach and Ilwaco.
“If there is an emergency and they wander away, people can call 911 and if they are in Project Lifesaver we have an antenna on the top of an ambulance that beeps as we get closer to them.”
James Clancy, an emergency medical responder, said the program is perfect for the Peninsula. “We have a large elderly population that has challenges,” he said. “It is a great way to find people.”
The equipment is manufactured by Lojack, a company known for devices used to trace stolen vehicles. Those wearing the bracelets do not have to remove them when they shower or swim.
Brian Davis, a volunteer firefighter with Pacific County Fire District No. 1, demonstrated the device to people attending the recent Safety Fair in Long Beach.
“The more people that we can get signed up for this the better,” he said, showing how a beeping sound directs rescuers to the bracelet on a missing person. “There are so many wooded areas on the Peninsula. People could fall down and in those cases hypothermia is a big issue.”
To be eligible to use the program, people must be under the supervision of a caregiver.
The concept is welcomed by Kim Eager, executive director of Golden Sands Senior Community at Klipsan Beach. “If we have a resident with dementia, and it progresses, it becomes a safety issue,” she said.
There is a $45 a quarter fee to participate. For details, contact Pacific County Fire District No. 1 at (360) 665-4451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.