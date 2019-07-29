ILWACO — Ivan Law has specialized in cancer treatment.
As a young doctor in the U.S. Army, Dr. Law trained at Walter Reed Medical Center. He also studied at the National Cancer Institute.
For many years the board-certified oncologist practiced in Portland and was affiliated with Providence Cancer Center and Legacy Emanuel Hospitals.
Why cancer?
Law recalled that years ago his mother-in-law would query him about his choice of specialty — worrying that treating cancer patients would be depressing work because there was no cure.
“My wife told her that I like the challenges,” Law said with a smile. “To lay people who look at it, it is depressing. But for a young physician to choose that specialty is because I like a challenge.”
During his practice in Portland, he encountered many patients from the Astoria-Long Beach area forced to travel to the city for cancer treatments.
Some 14 years ago, he began coming to the Ocean Beach Hospital to offer oncology services on Saturdays, while also treating some patients in Astoria Sundays.
It appeared a grueling schedule, although he laughed and said he did take Wednesdays off!
Giving hope
Then, in 2010 he was lured to Ilwaco full time by then hospital chief executive Joe Devin.
As years have passed, developments in cancer treatments have become more sophisticated.
“We always worked hard, and wanted to find a ‘cure,’ or to make these people comfortable, but in the last nine or 10 years we have seen so much progress, particularly in the last five years,” he said. “People are living longer, and some are in remission. It is very encouraging.”
Remembering those thoughts of his relative so many years ago, Law sees the field as more positive now than when he started in medicine. “We are giving hope to the patient — it’s rewarding.”
His preferred strategy is to focus on individualized treatment. “Everybody is so different,” he said. “It’s not ‘one size fits all.’ My feeling is, if you do the same thing you get the same result, but we are doing different things for people.”
Valued physician
Melody Miller Page of Naselle is among community members sorry to see Law depart. Her father has seen Law for 15 years, beginning when he was in Portland.
“It’s like losing a family member,” she posted on Facebook when news of his departure was announced. “Dad has been through three different types cancer with him. As many doctors that I have seen, there has been no other that can even come close to comparing to Dr Law.”
Heather Jones echoed those thoughts. “Dr. Law is a wonderful oncologist,” she said. “He saw my great grandma, both my grandparents and other family members through their cancer. He was much needed here.”
Regulations covering the administration of oncology services at Ocean Beach Hospital, however, are causing Law to move on. He was given enthusiastic applause from colleagues and patients at his recent farewell gatherings. “I enjoy the people,” he said. “They are very nice here.”
Not retiring!
But he is not retiring. Law has accepted a position at a Spokane cancer treatment group and is moving east very shortly.
His wife, Terry, who survived cancer years ago, died in 2012. He has four grown children, based in Tri-Cities, Portland and California. One daughter is also a doctor (so is a nephew) and others are involved with the family’s commercial real estate business.
At 72, he shrugs off any suggestion of retiring and keeps himself fit by regular running on a treadmill.
“It is very relaxing,” said Law, who noted that people who keep themselves healthy with exercise recover much better from ailments.
Looking back, his more than a decade working on the Peninsula has been enjoyable, he said.
“I feel so humble,” he said. “It is such a satisfying feeling. You feel great if people respond to treatment. There is some real kind of satisfaction.”
