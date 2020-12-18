City of Long Beach
DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
Description of Proposal: Long Beach Water Impoundment Algae Control: The City of Long Beach will apply an algaecide approved for potable water use to the Main Impoundment and Dohman Creek Impoundments. Algae growth in the impoundments are contributing to taste and odor and disinfection by-product formation in the treated drinking water. The use of copper-based algaecides is an approved method for preventing algae growth in drinking water sources.
Comment period: The public may comment in writing on this SEPA Determination of Nonsignificance through December 23, 2020. Please mail your written comments on environmental issues only to: City of Long Beach, PO Box 310, Long Beach, Washington 98631. Attention: Ariel Smith
Location of proposal, including street address, if any: The City will treat the Main Impoundment and the Dohman Creek Impoundment. The impoundments are located south of 67th Place/Yeatin Road in Section 14, Township 10 North, Range 11 West.
Proponent and Lead Agency: City of Long Beach, a Municipality of the State of Washington.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request. Copies of the current and proposed Comprehensive Plan are available to the public for review at Long Beach City Hall.
This determination is based on the following findings and conclusions: This proposal is not expected to negatively impact surface waters, air quality, plants or animals, or other components of the natural environment; is not expected to cause safety hazards or reduce quality of life with regard to housing, transportation, recreation, or aesthetics.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2) and the comment period will end on December 23, 2020.
It is the right of any person to comment on the proposed application, receive notice of and, request a copy of the decision once made, and appeal the decision pursuant to city code.
Responsible Official: Ariel Smith. Position/Title: Director, Department of Community Development. Address: P.O. Box 310, 115 West Bolstad, Long Beach, WA 98631. Phone: 360.642.4421
Original Issue Date: December 1, 2020
Signature: A signed copy of the original DNS is available for review upon request
Published Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, 2020
Legal No. 298-20
