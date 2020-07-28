SOUTH BEND — Pacific County health officials are monitoring 11 people with covid-19 after diagnosing four new cases.
Pacific County’s total case count reached 30 as of Friday, July 24, with 12 of those cases reported since July 1. At least one person was in the hospital with the disease.
Of the four new cases, two are close contacts of people living in Pacific County and previously diagnosed with the disease; one was a close contact of a person living out of state; and one recently traveled out of county, according to a news release from the Pacific County Public Health and Human Services Department.
There is a prevalence of community spread with multiple groups of unconnected people, said Stephanie Michael, health manager for the county health department in a phone interview on July 21. This isn’t unexpected as people begin to move around more, she said.
“We are not going to stop the virus from spreading, we are just going to slow the spread,” Michael said.
A slowdown getting test results was resolved this week, and the county was getting test results faster as of Tuesday, July 28. Faster test results will help to reduce the spread of the virus as the health department will be able to move quickly to identify and isolate people.
“Pacific County Health and Human Services will investigate these most recent cases and strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet between persons,” the release said.
The department also recommended people wear a face mask; wash hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching their faces.
For up to date information and guidance, people can go to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
