Sixteen additional deaths and 369 more laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections were reported Thursday by the Washington Department of Health.
This brought the statewide death toll to 583 and confirmed infections to 11,152.
As of April 15, 622 state residents were hospitalized with covid-19, with 195 of those being treated in intensive case units. This was down from 201 in ICUs on April 14 but about on par with several other recent days.
Pacific County remains without any local confirmed infections.
Nationwide as of April 16, 34,367 people have died of covid-19 since Feb. 29, when the first patient died in Washington state.
