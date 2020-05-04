PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific County reported its first covid-19 death April 30, attributed to the out-of-state individual who was the first county resident to test positive for the coronavirus.
In addition, three more Pacific County residents are sick with covid-19 and the new cases are linked to the coronavirus outbreak at Bornstein Seafood Co. in Astoria.
The deceased individual tested positive for covid-19 while out-of-state and was receiving medical treatment out-of-state as well. The county did not identify the deceased, however an obituary for a Long Beach woman who died out of state from covid-19 appears on page A7 today.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of this individual during this time of loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Dr. Steven Krager, Pacific County Health Officer, said in a press release. Lori Craig Ashley, the county’s lead public health nurse for this case, also offered her “heartfelt condolences.”
The individual’s positive diagnosis of covid-19 and subsequent death are being attributed to Pacific County’s statistics because the county was their place of residence. When the county reported the initial positive case on April 10, they announced the resident hadn’t been in the county for more than a month and the patient didn’t catch the virus locally or pass it on to anyone inside the county.
New cases
The Pacific County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced additional new cases on Monday, and confirmed they were connected to the outbreak at Bornstein, an Astoria-based seafood processor. So far, 13 workers have tested positive for the virus.
With the three additional cases, seven Pacific County residents have now tested positive for covid-19. The county reported its first covid-19 death on April 30, attributed to an out-of-state individual who was also the first county resident to test positive for coronavirus.
In keeping with its past practice, local authorities have not revealed where the new covid patients reside within Pacific County.
The Clatsop County Public Health Department began testing Bornstein Seafoods’ workers on Saturday, May 2, after one of its employees tested positive for covid-19, according to reporting from the Daily Astorian. Thirty-five employees who showed symptoms were tested on Saturday, with at least 11 additional cases confirmed by the county Monday.
Pacific County public health nurses will investigate close contacts from outside the workplace of the people who are sick, and Clatsop County will handle the investigation of Bornstein Seafoods, said Katie Lindstrom, health department director.
Last week, Pacific County sent out a letter to all large employers including seafood processing plants, outlining best practices for keeping employees healthy at work, Lindstrom said.
The letter from the county was sent to: Bell Buoy Crab Co.; Bay Center Mariculture; Dungeness Development; Ekone Oyster; Goose Point Oysters; Jessie’s Ilwaco Fish Co.; Linda Brand Seafood; Ocean Spray Cranberries; Oysterville Sea Farms; South Bend Products; and Pacific Seafoods.
Bornstein Seafoods closed both of its processing plants at the Port of Astoria, and more of its employees are expected to be tested Tuesday. Clatsop County officials directed all 35 workers to self-isolate.
—Reporting from the Daily Astorian contributed to this article
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.