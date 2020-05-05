Washington state's death toll jumped by 21 in the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. May 4, the Department of Health reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 862.
There had been seven deaths on May 3, four on May 2 and six on May 1.
The number of new laboratory-confirmed covid-19 infections in the state increased by 132 in the previous 24 hours to 15,594.
The nation as a whole reported 2,416 additional fatalities on May 5, bringing the total to 70,588, according to the Washington Post.
Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics and more: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
Washington 211 covid-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (covid-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are.
