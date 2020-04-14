The deaths of 25 more Washingtonians were recorded in the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. Monday — more than triple the number from the day before, the Department of Health said April 14. This brought total fatalities to 541.
Laboratory-confirmed infections climbed to 10,694, an increase of 156.
