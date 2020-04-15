Another 26 Washingtonians died of covid-19 in the 24 hours ending 11:59 p.m. April 14, the Washington Department of Health reported Wednesday evening. This brought the state's coronavirus death toll to 567.
DOH reported 1,429 more test results, with 89 additional positives. This brought total confirmed infections in Washington to 10,783.
There have been deaths in 19 of the state's 39 counties, and reported confirmed infections in all but two counties — Pacific and Garfield. DOH attributes one case to Pacific County, but that resident hasn't been in the county throughout their illness.
There have been 39 infections confirmed in counties adjoining Pacific, including two deaths in Lewis County.
