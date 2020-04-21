Thirty more Washingtonians were added to the state's death toll in the 24 hours ending 11:59 p.m. April 20, bringing the total to 682 in the seven and a half weeks since Feb. 29, when the first U.S. covid-19 death was suffered near Seattle.
The number of laboratory-confirmed infections in the state rose to 12,282 in Tuesday's report from the Washington Department of Health, an increase of 197 since Monday.
The national death toll stood at 44,564 Tuesday night, 2,256 more than Monday. The total of confirmed infections nationwide now surpasses 800,000.
Lewis County, which neighbors Pacific County to the east, recorded a third covid-19 death in the most recent 24-hour reporting period. There are 41 confirmed infections in the four counties bordering Pacific, while the county's local total of infections remains at two.
