SOUTH BEND — The number of covid-19 cases in Pacific County rose to 40 this week, with six new cases announced on Friday, July 31.
Pacific County reported 10 new covid-19 cases this week and one death as a result of covid-19. This month, health officials have identified 23 new cases. Prior to July 1, Pacific County reported 17 cases of covid-19
Public health nurses are monitoring 15 active cases, with 13 of those confirmed and two being probable cases. Of the six cases reported on Friday, four of the cases are in North Pacific County and two are in South Pacific County.
Four of the new cases are close contacts of people previously diagnosed with covid-19 and known to public health nurses.
Two of the new cases involve patients between the ages of 0 to 19 years old. Two involve patients 20 to 39 years old. One case involves someone 60 to 79 years old and one person was 80-plus years old. In all cases, people are isolating at home.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
