LONG BEACH — Parking signs on the main stretch of Long Beach now pay homage to two peninsula icons: Kites and lighthouses.
Since February, Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips and the City Council have planned an upgrade for the city’s two hour parking signs. The change was part of Phillips’ beautification plan for the city.
The 24 new signs cost a little less than $2,000 and hang along Pacific Avenue S., all the way from Syd Snyder Drive to Third Avenue NW. The city simplified what was written on the signs, making them less cluttered and easier to read, Phillips said.
Before, each sign had almost 200 characters squeezed onto about a foot and a half of space. The new signs get the same information across, while using about a fourth of the characters. The main change is the omission of a warning for skateboarders, rollerbladers and bicyclists to stay off the sidewalk.
The lighthouses warn drivers about the two-hour limit as well as letting them know RVs are not allowed on the main drag. It also alerts them that the area is a tow-away zone from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Fridays.
The kites tells drivers of the two-hour limit and marks spots as compact only.
Long Beach Pharmacy employee Madison McCostlin said she liked the colors of the new signs.
“I think the kite is the cooler of the two,” McCostlin said.
