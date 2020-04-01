The last day in March saw Washington state coronavirus deaths climb to 247, according to a Department of Health database that came back online late April 1.
This was an increase of 52 fatalities since March 28, when the database froze up due to too much information coming in. The state's death total increased 87% in the seven days between March 25 and April 1.
Confirmed infections increased to 5,984, a 22% hike since Saturday, with cases in all but five counties. Pacific and Wahkiakum remain without officials cases. However, 672 of the cases counted by the state aren't attributed to a specific county.
See https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.