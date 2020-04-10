Washington state's covid-19 death toll climbed to 475, according to the Department of Health database, and 483, according to National Public Radio. This represents a one-day gain of 29, according to DOH's count, and 26, according to NPR.
There are a confirmed total of 9,887 confirmed infections in the state, according to DOH's most recent tally. This was an increase of 279, compared to 511 the day before. NPR counts 10,119 infections as of 3:54 p.m. Friday.
Pacific County now officially has one infection, but as explained in another story, this is due to a resident having been found to be ill outside the area, with no evidence of local transmission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.