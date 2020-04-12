Washington state's database reported 16 coronavirus deaths in the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. April 10 — bringing the total to 491 — while total confirmed infections climbed to 10,224 — a gain of 337.
New reporting of covid-19 hospitalizations in the state suggests that public health measures are succeeding in keeping more people from becoming seriously ill.
See accompanying graphs.
