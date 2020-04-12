Seventeen more Washingtonians died of covid-19 in the 24-hour reporting period that ended at 11:59 p.m. April 11, according to the Department of Health database. The death toll climbed to 508, up from 491 the day before
The number of confirmed infections reached 10,411, an increase of 187, DOH said, which was one of the smallest gains in weeks.
