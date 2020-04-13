The state death toll from covid-19 rose by eight to a total of 516 in the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. April 12, the Washington Department of Health reported Monday night.
Total confirmed infections rose by 127 to 10,538.
Deaths have been reported in 18 of the state's 39 counties. The primary urban Puget Sound counties of King, Snohomish and Pierce account for nearly three-quarters of all deaths.
Pacific County remains without any confirmed infections, although a county resident being treated out-of-state is being attributed as a case here. Garfield County in the state's southeastern corner is the only other county still without laboratory-confirmed infections.
The Department of Health said in its daily report Monday that, "In Washington, 92 percent of the deaths from covid-19 have occurred in people age 60 and over. People of any age can get covid-19. In fact, 65 percent of the people who have tested positive in Washington are younger than 60. Most cases are mild, but, people age 60 and older are at higher risk of getting very sick or dying if they get covid-19. If you are age 60 or older, it is very important that you stay home and take care of yourself."
Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
