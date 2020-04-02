Washington state's coronavirus death toll climbed by 15 to a total of 262 as of 11:59 p.m. April 1, the Washington Department of Health reported Thursday afternoon.
This marked a 6% increase in deaths over the day before. Since Thursday of last week when the state death toll was 147, death have increase by 78%.
The total number of confirmed cases rose to 6,585, a 10% increase from the day before. The number of people testing positive has now increased to 8.3% out of the total sample size of 79,418. Four percent of those testing positive have died, a mortality rate roughly 40 times worse than seasonal influenza.
For more information, see https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
