Washington state recorded 18 more coronavirus deaths in the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. April 19, bringing our death toll to 652.
The latest count is 12,085 laboratory-confirmed infections, an increase of 295 from the day before, according to the Washington Department of Health.
There were 161 covid-19 patients in intensive care units around the state on April 19, compared to a seven-day average of 176.
The national death toll stood at 42,308 Monday evening, up from 40,679 Sunday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.