Twelve more covid-19 deaths were added to Washington state's total in the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. April 23, bringing the total to 723, according to Saturday's update from the Washington Department of Health.
There are now 12,977 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington state, an increase of 224 over the previous 24 hours.
The number of covid patients receiving treatment in intensive care units increased by 10 to 174 as of April 23.
As of Saturday evening, U.S. covid deaths totaled 51,192 since Feb. 29, and increase of 1,989 over Friday's toll. There were more than 898,000 confirmed cases nationwide on Saturday.
