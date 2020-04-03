Twenty-two more Washingtonians succumbed to covid-19 in the 24 hours since the previous Department of Health update — an 8.4% increase since Thursday.
This brought the state's death toll to 284. Last Friday, March 27, the death toll stood at 175.
The number of confirmed cases rose to 6,966 — a growth rate of under 6% and an addition of 381 infections. This total does not include a positive result reported in Wahkiakum County on Friday.
This leaves only Pacific and Garfield among the state's 39 counties without any official coronavirus cases.
