Another 26 Washingtonians died of covid-19 in the 24 hours that ended at 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Department of Health reported Saturday afternoon, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 310 — up 9.15%.
A separate database maintained by National Public Radio reports 315 total fatalities as of 4:34 p.m. Saturday.
There are a confirmed total of 7,591 infections in the state, DOH reported. This was a gain of 625 from the day before and an increase of 9%.
Pacific and Garfield counties are last among the state's 39 counties to have no official infections.
