Thirty-four more Washingtonians died of covid-19 in the 24 hours that ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, compared to 28 the day before, the Department of Health reported Monday evening, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 372 — up 10% in a day and a slight increase over the recent 9% daily rate of increase.
There are a confirmed total of 8,384 infections in the state, DOH reported. This was a gain of 400, compared to 393 the day before.
Pacific and Garfield remain the last two counties in the state to have no official infections.
There have been death in 15 of the state's 39 counties, but none in any of the counties bordering Pacific, or in Clatsop County across the river, where there now are five confirmed infections.
