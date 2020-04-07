Washington state's covid-19 death toll climbed by 22 in the 24 hours that ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, compared to 34 on Sunday and 28 on Saturday, the Department of Health reported Tuesday afternoon. The official total number of dead in the state is now 394.
There are a confirmed total of 8,682 infections, 298 more than were reported Monday. This report marked a distinct slowdown in recent daily case gains, which had been running around 400.
Pacific and Garfield remain the last two counties in the state to have no official infections.
There have been deaths in 16 of the state's 39 counties, including one death this week in Lewis County, immediately to Pacific County's east.
