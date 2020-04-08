Washington state's deaths from covid-19 reached 421 in the latest Department of Health report updated as of 11:59 p.m. April 7. This was an increase of 27 in 24 hours.
There are a confirmed total of 9,097 confirmed infections. This was up 415, compared to 298 the day before. This latest gain marked a slight increase compared to a previous recent pattern of around 400 more per day.
Pacific and Garfield remain the last two counties in the state to have no official infections.
There have been deaths in 18 of the state's 39 counties, now including two this week in Lewis County, immediately to Pacific County's east.
