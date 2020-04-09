Twenty-five more Washingtonians died of covid-19 in the 24 hours that ended 11:59 p.m. April 8. The overall death toll rose to 446, up from 421, according to the Washington Department of Health database.
According to separate count by National Public Radio, the state's death toll was 456 at about 4 p.m. Thursday.
There are a confirmed total of 9,608 confirmed infections in the state, according to DOH's most recent tally. This was an increase of 511 (up 23%), compared to 415 the day before, and 298 the day before that. Prior to that, it was running about 400 more per day.
As has been the case since April 3, Pacific and Garfield remain the last two counties in the state to have no official infections.
Today's update says there have been deaths in 17 of the state's 39 counties, including two this week in Lewis County, immediately to Pacific County's east. There are 27 confirmed cases in Washington counties bordering Pacific, and Clatsop County in Oregon reported its sixth case on April 9.
