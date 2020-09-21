LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The Ocean Beach School District announced last week that it is aiming to bring students back to class for in-person instruction starting Sept. 28 — so long as the recent spike in cases do not persist.
In a Sept. 16 statement, the district said that as long as there is not an additional spike in local cases before then, the case rate “should put us in a position to start our return on [Sept. 28].” Since the district announced its intent to transition to a hybrid learning model, the county has announced three new cases, all on Sept. 17.
Keeping an eye on cases
In its statement, OBSD said that the 20 newly reported cases in the county over the past several weeks will not be viewed as a trend by the district or by the Pacific County Public Health and Human Services Department, unless the case count continues to rise.
As of Sept. 21, Pacific County’s case rate is 27.7 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week rolling average, according to county health manager Stephanie Michael. The figure puts the county on the cusp of entering the low-risk category — which is 25 or fewer new cases — when it comes to having students physically return to school, according to recommendations from the Washington State Health Department.
Those recommendations encourage full-time in-person learning for all elementary students in low-risk counties, and hybrid learning for middle and high school students. Over time, the state recommendations say, and if physical space allows, schools can consider full-time in-person learning for middle and high school students as well.
OBSD added that more information about what a return to in-person instruction in a hybrid model may look like will be released this week.
A regular school board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m., and board members and district staff will discuss how OBSD is planning to rollout its hybrid model, according to the meeting’s agenda. Instructions for how to attend the virtual meeting can be found on the district’s website at https://www.ocean.k12.wa.us.
“Get used to wearing those masks because we are going to try to get kids back into the school buildings,” the statement concluded.
County announces three new cases
Just three new cases were reported in Pacific County over the past week, as of the Observer’s Sept. 22 print deadline.
The county announced the new cases last Thursday, Sept. 17. One of the new cases is a result of travel, the second is connected to a family gathering, and the third was detected as a result of pre-medical procedure screening, according to the county health department.
Michael said the individual who tested positive when being screened prior to a medical procedure was attending an out-of-county hospital, not Ocean Beach Hospital or Willapa Harbor Hospital.
The three individuals are between 20 and 30 years old, 50 and 60 years old, and 60 and 70 years old, the department said. All of the individuals are isolating at home.
Statewide as of Sept. 20, 2,055 covid-19 deaths have been reported in Washington since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as 7,296 hospitalizations, up from 2,006 deaths and 7,098 hospitalizations a week ago. Three deaths and eight hospitalizations are attributed to Pacific County. There have been 82,848 reported cases of covid-19 in the state, up from 80,138 cases a week ago.
