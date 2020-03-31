PACIFIC COUNTY — Blood donations will continue and are needed more than ever after an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations.
With the closure of many public buildings, such as schools and libraries, the Red Cross had to cancel blood drives across the country. Blood mobiles are no longer allowed to be used, which limited where the Red Cross can conduct blood drives.
Blood drives are not categorized as a mass gathering. These are controlled events with trained staff and appropriate safety measures are in place to protect donors and recipients, according to the Red Cross.
Two blood drives are scheduled in April for Pacific County.
One on April 8 at Elks Lodge No. 1292, 326 Third St., Raymond. And a second on April 9 at Ilwaco High School, 404 School Road, Ilwaco.
People can sign up for an appointment to donate blood at RedCrossBlood.org.
