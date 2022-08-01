WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal health regulators announced last week that they were no longer considering authorization for a second covid-19 booster shot for adults under 50, and instead would turn their attention toward revamped vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna targeting Omicron subvariants that are expected to become available as early as September.
The decision to not move ahead with recommending a second booster shot for all adults — not just those over 50 or those with certain serious health issues — was made after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration received assurances from Pfizer and Moderna that updated, Omicron-specific shots would be available as early as next month and in time for a fall booster campaign as the weather turns colder.
As it stands, all Americans 5 and older are eligible for a booster shot five months after completing their initial vaccine series, and officials continue to urge people to receive their booster when eligible. In Pacific County, 33.4% of the total population has received at least one booster dose as of July 30.
“You can still benefit from existing booster options and leave time to receive an updated booster in the fall,” the FDA said in a statement.
Up until now, all covid vaccines given in the U.S. have been based on the original version of the virus that began spreading in early 2020. The FDA and CDC will have to sign off on the updated shots before they are distributed and made available to the public.
The decision to wait for the revamped shots came as a pair of Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, have shown to be more contagious than the original Omicron strange and its previous subvariants. Nationwide, cases and hospitalizations at the end of July were at their highest point since February, although deaths remained lower but still totaled 435 on July 31.
In Pacific County, the number of reported cases has fallen each of the past three weeks. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people stood at 421 on July 27, down from 628 on July 13. A total of 4,482 cases have been confirmed in the county since the pandemic began.
Local hospitalizations have risen in recent weeks, with 12 new hospitalizations reported over the past three weeks for a pandemic total of 188. Two more deaths have also been reported over that span, bringing the county’s toll to 61.
The county health department is continuing to host and coordinate vaccine clinics for both regular, booster and pediatric doses. Aristo Healthcare will be on the peninsula at the Long Beach Fire Hall at 701 Washington Ave. N. for clinics on Aug. 4 and 5. They will also be at the South Bend Fire Station at 221 Willapa St. on Aug. 6. For more information about scheduling an appointment, visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com/get-vaccinated.
Local health officials also continue to stress that treatment options are readily available for individuals who test positive and are at an increased risk for developing severe covid-19 symptoms — whether due to age or other underlying health conditions. Antivirals such as Paxlovid have shown to be effective at minimizing symptoms when administered within the first five days of symptoms beginning.
People should contact their healthcare provider within those five days after testing positive to learn if they are recommended or eligible for treatment options. Those who are without a health provider or are unable to get an appointment within 48 hours are encouraged to schedule a telehealth appointment with the Washington State Department of Health at 1-800-525-0127 or by visiting www.doh.wa.gov/Covid19Telehealth.
