WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal health regulators announced last week that they were no longer considering authorization for a second covid-19 booster shot for adults under 50, and instead would turn their attention toward revamped vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna targeting Omicron subvariants that are expected to become available as early as September.

The decision to not move ahead with recommending a second booster shot for all adults — not just those over 50 or those with certain serious health issues — was made after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration received assurances from Pfizer and Moderna that updated, Omicron-specific shots would be available as early as next month and in time for a fall booster campaign as the weather turns colder.

