SEAVIEW — With a sign in one hand and his cat’s leash in the other, Moses Parkins sat beside Pacific Way on Thursday, April 30; he hoped someone would have a job for him.
“I need work,” Parkins said. “Give me a lawn to cut. I’m happy to do it.”
Parkins, 32, lives in Washington with his 9-month-old kitten, Mama, who scampered around him as he flew his sign. Parkins used to commute by bus to his two jobs in Astoria. But on April 8, Pacific Transit stopped running routes across the river. Parkins was stuck.
To get to work he would need a ride everyday back and forth across the bridge. That would be a lot of gas money and a lot of aggravation on whoever was driving, Parkins said.
Pacific Transit Director Rich Evans said the decision to stop the route came after Gov. Jay Inslee’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order. The transit agency stopped the route to Astoria as well as to Aberdeen. It also cut down its fixed route frequency overall. A drop in ridership contributed to bus schedules being reduced.
“Ridership is down at least 25% to 30%,” Evans said. “But that is less than some of the big cities. If you do research they are down a lot more than we are.”
As an essential service, Evans isn’t dependent on the state reopening to start resuming routes again. But he isn’t sure when routes will be added back. There isn’t a ridership survey showing how many people use the buses to get to work, but anecdotally Evans said it is more common people use the route to go shopping in Warrenton.
The buses aren’t accepting fare payments right now to avoid bus drivers being infected by sick passengers and riders are asked to board at the back of the bus. Buses are also limiting how many people can be inside at one time to allow for social distancing. And the drivers have barriers in front of their seats to help isolate them from passengers, Evans said.
Before the bus routes ended, Parkins worked at Vintage Hardware for five years. He isn’t sure he will get that job, or his other one back when the buses do resume crossing the bridge. Parkins was trying to find work on the peninsula just in case. He uses his bike to get around. Mama doesn’t mind it, he said. She rides along well in his backpack.
“I did good buying her,” he said.
