OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission on May 2 announced a list of state parks that will open on Tuesday, May 5, for day use only.
Pacific County parks remaining closed include Cape Disappointment, the outer coast beaches, Loomis Lake and Fort Columbia. Leadbetter Point, Pacific Pines and the Willapa Hills Trail are among the parks that are opening.
The list of more than 100 parks and properties is posted to the agency’s website (parks.state.wa.us/1181/Parks-opening) and includes popular destinations for hiking and boating across the state.
"State Parks is delaying the opening of some areas beyond May 5, including all ocean beach parks and those along the Columbia River Gorge," the agency said. "Parks is working with local communities, natural resource agencies and our partners in Oregon to determine the appropriate timing for reopening these areas. No specific timeline has been identified for opening these park areas."
State Parks will also take steps to reduce parking capacity at some urban locations such as Lake Sammamish, Saint Edward and Dash Point by limiting parking. Reducing the number of parking stalls available will help decrease the number of people who can access the parks at one time, minimizing crowds.
State Parks asks that visitors:
• Stay close to home.
• Check the status of their favorite park or trail heads before heading out.
• Come prepared with their own hand-washing supplies.
• Follow State Parks’ guidelines for responsible recreation.
Parks is also asking visitors to respect closures and only visit parks that are open for day use.
Parks staff look forward to welcoming visitors into our parks, the agency said. Maintain safety by following the guidelines posted on the agency’s covid-19 response page and the CDC’s recommendations for visiting parks and recreational facilities.
As parks reopen, visitors should understand there may be limited restroom facilities at some parks.
Beaches and camping have been identified in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan. "Parks will coordinate with the governor’s office as we move toward that milestone," the agency said.
