ILWACO — On Sunday, May 24, Cape Disappointment State Park reopened for day use, ending a two-month covid-related safety closure.
Barricades were removed early Sunday morning to allow visitors to drive into the 2,023-acre site, one of the most popular in the Washington State Parks system. Although never really closed to walk-in pedestrian visitors, many Pacific County residents and the park's countless fans around the region missed the option of driving in to observe waves crashing against the cliffs, fish on North Jetty, picnic on Benson Beach and enjoy other attractions.
On Sunday, a small but steady stream of vehicles entered the park, with visitors playing on Waikiki Beach and watching a school of porpoises cavorting in the calm pool south of the jetty. Ten bald eagles of varying ages could be observed on and near Benson Beach.
The camping area of the park remained closed Sunday, but park staff were busy maintaining spring vegetation around the campgrounds and getting set to welcome overnight guests whenever that option is permitted. Park workers have accomplished many chores during the closure, including a substantial amount of cleanup in the area where workers completed renovating North Jetty last year.
A number of signs have been installed to remind campers and hikers to maintain at least six feet of separation from people not from their own households.
Discover Passes are once again required to park inside Cape Disappointment and other Washington State Parks facilities.
