EDITOR'S NOTE: Here are some of the event and service cancellations that have come our way since the weekend. In general, it is safe to assume that virtually any public event is now canceled. This caution also applies to Clatsop County, Oregon, where major cancellations and closures are in effect. We will add to this list as additional notable changes come to our attention.
'Almost, Maine' canceled
Because of the coronavirus concerns, the board of the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists has canceled the final three performances of the theatrical show “Almost, Maine,” at the Fort Columbia Theater in Chinook. The performances had been planned for March 20-22. Ticket holders will be contacted.
Pacific County Clerk's Office
The Pacific County Clerk's office will be closed to the general public except from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. If people need help regarding domestic violence or protection orders, the clerk's office asked people call ahead and staff will let them in the office. There is also a box outside the office where people may drop off paperwork.
South County Assessor and Treasurer offices closed
The Pacific County Assessor and Treasurer offices in the Long Beach County building on Sandridge Road will be closed until further notice. Those seniors with paperwork for the Assessors Senior Citizen/Disabled program; either new applicants or those currently on the program who have received normal audit letters, should contact the assessor's office at 360-642-9301, or 360-875-9301.
Due to the Covid 19 Virus the Pacific County Auditor’s Office will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17. Mail and internet tab renewals will be processed as usual. Title transfers will not be available. If you need to transfer a title call 360-875-9310 and leave a message with the instructions after the recording. Late fees will be waived. Please mail documents that need to be recorded they will be processed as usual. "We appreciate your cooperation in our efforts to protect our customers and staff. Take care of yourself and stay healthy," said Joyce Kidd, Pacific County auditor.
Timberland Libraries
All library facilities are closed to the public. Closure will be in effect until at least Monday, April 6.
All Library Book Return locations will also be closed. Patrons should keep the materials they currently have until buildings reopen. There are no late fees. If materials are left at book drops or library locations, fees could occur for lost or damaged items.
Many virtual resources remain available at www.trl.org.
Community Table
Because of concerns for the coronavirus, Community Table in Ocean Park will be suspending its meal program from March 24 until April 24.
Pacific County Senior Center
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They will only serve to go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Peninsula Senior Activity Center
The Ice Cream Social is take out only. There will be triple chocolate cake — sorry, no ice cream.
The St. Patrick’s dinner on March 17 is take out only. For those that have paid for it, come pick up your meal around 5 p.m.
Breakfast on Saturday is cancelled. The salad challenge next week is cancelled!
The Senior Center remains open. You are still welcome to come get a few books, movies, or puzzles any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday.
Beauty salons closed
The closure of some businesses including beauty shops has been ordered. Azure will be closed today through March 31. If you have appointments scheduled over the next couple weeks, contact your stylists via email, text/messaging and/or phone call to discuss a solution for rebooking.
CCAP Nutrition
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) will only serve to go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service.
Senior Community Lunch
ROSBURG — Lower Columbia Community Action Program will offer a to-go lunch at Rosburg Hall every Thursday. Call 360-425-3430 extension 259 for information.
His Supper Table meals
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, will offer to-go meals from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for a meal but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
Tax help
AARP Foundation-Tax Aide has canceled tax preparation sessions for March 18 and March 25 because of the COVID-19 virus and the Library's precautions to protect the community.
'Bag Full of Miracles' postponed
The spring musical “A Bag Full of Miracles” is being postponed due to coronavirus. If you purchased tickets, you can return them and get a refund at the ticket outlet where you purchased them. If you have any questions, contact Rita Smith, director, at raskimball@gmail.com.
SmileMobile canceled
The SmileMobile will be shut down for the next three weeks and will not be in Long Beach due to the Coronavirus threat.
Peace of Mind Pacific County canceled
The next Peace of Mind Pacific County dinner and panel on senior adult issues, scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, is being postponed due to safety concerns. For more information on programs, coffee hours, and other projects, look at www.pompc.org and on Facebook at peaceofmindpacificcounty.
LB City Hall limited access
City Hall in Long Beach is closed until further notice. If you need help, please call or knock on the door. Call 360-642-4421
City of Ilwaco City Hall open
City Hall in Ilwaco is operating with business as usual. The community building will be closed and will not be available for use until further notice.
Quilt Show canceled
The Peninsula Quilt Guild has canceled its annual show planned for this weekend, but will go ahead with the drawing for the annual raffle quilt. It will take place 3:30 p.m. Sunday March 22 at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center in Ocean Park. Some guild members will be at the center from 1 p.m. to sell tickets at $1 each. Please bring address labels or their own pen to fill out the ticket. The winner does not need to be present to win. Money raised goes to support local charities that help those in need.
AAUW Spring Tea canceled
In support of efforts to contain the current viral spread, AAUW has made the painful decision to cancel its annual fundraiser, Treasures of Time Spring Tea, scheduled for March 28. This event raises funds for scholarships for Ilwaco High School graduates, STEM awards for Ilwaco and Naselle Juniors, and STEM camp for Hilltop 7th Graders. If you would like to make a donation, please send it to AAUW, PO Box 1354, Ocean Park, WA 98640. If anyone who purchased tickets would like a refund, please call Charlotte Paliani at 360-665-6074.
Grassroots Garbage Gang cleanup postponed
The spring beach cleanup scheduled for March 28 has been postponed, with no revised date decided upon at this time.
Food4Kids
The Food4Kids Backpack program is closed for the time being.
