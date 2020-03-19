EDITOR’S NOTE: Here are some of the event and service cancellations that have come our way since the weekend. In general, it is safe to assume that virtually any public event is now canceled and government offices have limited hours. This caution also applies to Clatsop County, Oregon, where major cancellations and closures are in effect. We will add to this list as additional notable changes come to our attention.
Ilwaco City Hall and Ilwaco Community Room
Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Ave. N, and the Ilwaco Community Room, 158 First Ave. N, are closed to the public. There is a drop slot next to the front door of city hall for utility payments. If people need assistance at the curb, please call and let staff know. Utility bills may also be paid online. People in need of further assistance please call city hall at 360-642-3145.
Yesterday, Governor Inslee called on Public Utilities in Washington State to ensure the health and safety of the public by suspending shut-off's, waiving late fees and offering payment plans. The City of Ilwaco supports these measures. They ask that if people are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to please call us at City Hall to make arrangements for their account.
Cranberry Museum
Closed until further notice
Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals
The Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals' Board of Directors have canceled our spring tea this year. The board has already received some RSVP’s and those people will be contacted individually about a refund. Donations for the group's silent auction will be used at the shelter's annual Spay-ghetti dinner, which is set for July 10.
Pacific County Health and Human Services
The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department closed its offices to the public on March 19. Office staff will still be available for scheduled appointments such as family planning, and will continue to offer services for the Women, Infants and Children program. Clients seeking these services must call the office and will then receive special directions for how they will be seen. The north county office can be reached at 360-875-9343 and the south county office can be reached at 360-642-9349.
The health department will update the community as information regarding COVID-19 becomes available.
The Emergency Operations Center is accepting phone calls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and for north county it can be reached at 360-875-9407 and for south county at 360-642-9407.
The community is also encouraged to access the Pacific County Department of Health & Human Services website, and to seek daily information from the Washington State Department of Health at https://coronavirus.wa.gov/. The state health department also offers a hotline at 800-525-0127 that is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Pacific County Superior Court
The Pacific County Superior Court will suspend all civil case matters until April 30. The matters suspended include; family law, dependency, probate and guardianship cases.
All civil and criminal trials are suspended. All out of custody criminal matters shall be continued. All in custody criminal matters will be continued except for: first appearances; arraignments; plea; and sentencing matters. These will be handled at 1 p.m. each day or as approved through court administration. Defense counsel may appear telephonically for arraignments only.
The following matters will take priority:
Pretrial release motions
Plea hearings and sentencing hearings that result in the release from custody within 30 days of the hearing
Parties are not required to file motions to shorten time in scheduling any of these matters.
The court shall agree to hear motions for pretrial release on an expedited basis without requiring a motion to shorten time. Parties may present agreed orders for release of in-custody defendants, which shall be signed quickly.
Ex-parte fees will be waived.
Emergency civil matters, such as domestic violence matters, can be set with the Superior Court Administration by calling 360-875-9328.
South Pacific District Court
South Pacific District Court will be closed to the public until further notice. Fine payments can be made either: by mail to 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, WA 98631; or submitted through www.southpacifictix.com; or people can call 1-877-793-8935.
If people have questions regarding any court matters you can contact the court by calling 360-642-9417. Staff will be answering calls between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
Museums closed
The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, the Columbia River Maritime Museum, and Clatsop County museums have all announced closures for the duration of the emergency.
‘Almost, Maine’ canceled
Because of the coronavirus concerns, the board of the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists has canceled the final three performances of the theatrical show “Almost, Maine,” at the Fort Columbia Theater in Chinook. The performances had been planned for March 20-22. Ticket holders will be contacted.
Pacific County Clerk’s Office
The Pacific County Clerk’s office will be closed to the general public except from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. If people need help regarding domestic violence or protection orders, the clerk’s office asked people to call ahead and staff will let them in the office. There is also a box outside the office where people may drop off paperwork.
South County Assessor and Treasurer offices closed
The Pacific County Assessor and Treasurer offices in the Long Beach County building on Sandridge Road will be closed until further notice. Those seniors with paperwork for the Assessors Senior Citizen/Disabled program; either new applicants or those currently on the program who have received normal audit letters, should contact the assessor’s office at 360-642-9301, or 360-875-9301.
Due to the Covid 19 Virus the Pacific County Auditor’s Office will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17. Mail and internet tab renewals will be processed as usual. Title transfers will not be available. If you need to transfer a title call 360-875-9310 and leave a message with the instructions after the recording. Late fees will be waived. Please mail documents that need to be recorded they will be processed as usual. “We appreciate your cooperation in our efforts to protect our customers and staff. Take care of yourself and stay healthy,” said Joyce Kidd, Pacific County auditor.
Timberland Libraries
All library facilities are closed to the public. Closure will be in effect until at least Monday, April 6.
All Library Book Return locations will also be closed. Patrons should keep the materials they currently have until buildings reopen. There are no late fees. If materials are left at book drops or library locations, fees could occur for lost or damaged items.
Many virtual resources remain available at www.trl.org.
Community Table
Because of concerns for the coronavirus, Community Table in Ocean Park will be suspending its meal program from March 24 until April 24.
Pacific County Senior Center
Pacific County Senior Center is located at 324 Jackson Street in Raymond. They will only serve to go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 360-942-5739 for more information.
Peninsula Senior Activity Center
Breakfast on Saturday is canceled. The salad challenge next week is cancelled!
The Senior Center remains open. You are still welcome to come get a few books, movies, or puzzles any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday.
Beauty salons closed
The closure of some businesses including beauty shops has been ordered. Azure will be closed today through March 31. If you have appointments scheduled over the next couple weeks, contact your stylists via email, text/messaging and/or phone call to discuss a solution for rebooking.
CCAP Nutrition
Coast Community Action Program (CCAP) will only serve to go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 152 1st Avenue in Ilwaco. If you are over 60, and unable to come to lunch, meals can be delivered to your home. Please call 360-642-3990 if you need this service.
Senior Community Lunch
ROSBURG — Lower Columbia Community Action Program will offer a to-go lunch at Rosburg Hall every Thursday. Call 360-425-3430 extension 259 for information.
His Supper Table meals
LONG BEACH — His Supper Table, at the corner of 10th and Pacific Highway, will offer to-go meals from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. There is no charge for a meal but donations are gladly accepted. Local churches, businesses and individuals generously support this program. Tuesday through Saturday call 360-642-4105 if you have questions.
Tax help
AARP Foundation-Tax Aide has canceled tax preparation sessions for March 18 and March 25 because of the COVID-19 virus and the Library’s precautions to protect the community.
‘Bag Full of Miracles’ postponed
The spring musical “A Bag Full of Miracles” is being postponed due to coronavirus. If you purchased tickets, you can return them and get a refund at the ticket outlet where you purchased them. If you have any questions, contact Rita Smith, director, at raskimball@gmail.com.
SmileMobile canceled
The SmileMobile will be shut down for the next three weeks and will not be in Long Beach due to the Coronavirus threat.
Peace of Mind Pacific County canceled
The next Peace of Mind Pacific County dinner and panel on senior adult issues, scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, is being postponed due to safety concerns. For more information on programs, coffee hours, and other projects, look at www.pompc.org and on Facebook at peaceofmindpacificcounty.
LB City Hall limited access
City Hall in Long Beach is closed until further notice. If you need help, please call or knock on the door. Call 360-642-4421
North Beach Water District gathering canceled
The retirement gathering for Bill Neal and welcoming of Rick Gray of North Beach Water District has been postponed to a later date. It was originally scheduled for March 27. If you would like more information, please call Rick Gray at 360-665-4144, or email rgray@northbeachwater.com.
Quilt Show canceled
The Peninsula Quilt Guild has canceled its annual show planned for this weekend, but will go ahead with the drawing for the annual raffle quilt. It will take place 3:30 p.m. Sunday March 22 at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center in Ocean Park. Some guild members will be at the center from 1 p.m. to sell tickets at $1 each. Please bring address labels or their own pen to fill out the ticket. The winner does not need to be present to win. Money raised goes to support local charities that help those in need.
AAUW Spring Tea canceled
In support of efforts to contain the current viral spread, AAUW has made the painful decision to cancel its annual fundraiser, Treasures of Time Spring Tea, scheduled for March 28. This event raises funds for scholarships for Ilwaco High School graduates, STEM awards for Ilwaco and Naselle Juniors, and STEM camp for Hilltop 7th Graders. If you would like to make a donation, please send it to AAUW, PO Box 1354, Ocean Park, WA 98640. If anyone who purchased tickets would like a refund, please call Charlotte Paliani at 360-665-6074.
Grassroots Garbage Gang cleanup postponed
The spring beach cleanup scheduled for March 28 has been postponed, with no revised date decided upon at this time.
Food4Kids
The Food4Kids Backpack program is closed for the time being.
Pacific County Planning Commission Meeting Cancelled
Due to recent decisions regarding public meetings and the Coronavirus, the Pacific County Planning Commission meeting that was to be held at the Pacific County Commissioners Meeting Room, South Bend on April 2 at 6 p.m. has been cancelled until further notice. The public meeting will be rescheduled as soon as appropriate for the health and welfare of the public and staff. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Will Hamlin, Senior Planner, Pacific County Department of Community Development, 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, via fax to (360) 875-9304, or via email to chamlin@co.pacific.wa.us.
