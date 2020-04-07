ASTORIA — Coast Community Radio (CCR) is following the State of Oregon recommendations for safety during Covid-19 and Station Manager Graham Nystrom has closed the station to the over 100 volunteer programmers who bring the listeners most of the content on KMUN.
The station is not the regular beehive of activity with volunteer receptionists, staff and the 100 dedicated programmers who have at least one show per month. CCR is running on a skeleton crew of three staff members and maintaining the recommended 6-foot spacing.
“It’s not the radio we are used to, as we are airing shows from other stations and playing ‘best of” local public affairs shows,” CCR said in a press release. “One thing that will sound the same is News Director Joanne Rideout providing vital local news Monday through Friday at 8:29 a.m. and 5:29 p.m. and the ‘Columbia River Ship Report’ at 8:49 a.m.”
Thanks to the success of the Radio For Good campaign, CCR said is has funds to purchase remote broadcasting and recording equipment. Nystrom and Program Director Emily Geddes are working to get this technology in the hands of programmers so KMUN can get back to bringing our local flavor of information and entertainment to our great listeners.
“I’m truly impressed with the tenacity and agility of our volunteer programmers. Everyone is stepping up to the challenge, learning new skills, and doing all that they can to continue to serve the community through the station,” Nystrom said. “Who says you can’t teach an old station new tricks? Not me!”
There is a first time for everything. It took a global event for this public radio station to suspend a fundraising drive.
“Our 2020 Spring Drive was cut short so we could focus on gathering and sharing covid-19 critical information. But we still need the support and are continuing with a “quiet” drive that relies on supporters visiting coastradio.org and clicking on the red DONATE button. “The drive is quiet but no less urgent,” Membership Director Janet Fryberger said. “Pledge drives represent 1/4 of our income and we need that support to continue our side of the reciprocity equation!”
