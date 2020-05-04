Resources to help reduce and avoid virus exposure include: mailing prescriptions, curbside and delivery services for food, and more.
GROCERY STORES
Jack’s Country Store: Curbside pick up, call 360-665-4989, ask to place order.
Okie’s Supermarket: Early a.m. shopping for vulnerable people. Store is cleaned overnight. No curbside pickup of orders.
Sid’s Supermarket: Curbside pickup, call 360-642-3737, ask to place order.
FOOD BANKS may allow pick up of orders with note requesting this help. All food banks accept donations of shelf-stable food (dry, canned), and money to help keep their doors open. If you can buy cases of shelf stable foods and deliver to local food banks, please do so. Weekly deliveries will help them help more people. Need is up by 25% or more for some banks right now.
Chinook Food Bank, 1st and 3rd Thursdays, 1-3 p.m. Chinook School
Ilwaco Food Bank, 2nd & 4th Fridays, 11-2 p.m. 303 First Ave S
Ocean Park Food Bank, Tues.-Fri., 10 to 2:45 p.m. 1601 Bay Ave
PHARMACIES
Prescriptions can be mailed for $4 from Long Beach Pharmacy. Call to move your prescriptions to this one when ordering to be mailed.
Ilwaco Pharmacy — has drive-up window; call to move prescriptions to this pharmacy for pick up at the window.
Ocean Park Pharmacy — walk-in pick up only.
DELIVERIES
Rest Assured Home Watch delivers pre-paid grocery orders from Fred Meyers and Walmart, $30, local prepaid grocery orders $20. Call 360-214-0950 to set up account and start process.
Other delivery services will be activated as needed, including Shoeboxes of Joy volunteers.
PETS
South Pacific County Humane Society: Has curbside delivery of pet food. Call ahead to place order (# pets, size), shelter worker will bring food to your car. Also accepts donations to keep shelter going and buy pet food. Open 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., T-Sa
Phone: 360-642-1180
TAKEOUT MEALS
Peninsula Senior Activity Center has Meals Plus To Go, once a week, Friday, $10, curbside pick up or delivery, order and pay on Thursday, before noon. three meals in bag (lunch, dinner and breakfast). Masks available during meal pickup time slot.
Phone: 360-665-3999
Local Restaurants vary in open hours and days, more than 20 offer meals to go, usually around weekend. See list on the Chinook Observer website, and call ahead to find out what is offered and to order.
SUNDRIES
Harmony Soapworks offers six bars handmade soap, $11, curbside pickup at shop, call ahead, 360-665-0102, to place order and get address, on T Lane off Oysterville Rd.
MASKS: Look for those with a pocket for a filter, and ties, so that they can be washed in hot water and reused.
Adelaide’s Coffee Shop hands out kits to sew masks, open Wednesday-Sunday, open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Phone 360-665-6050
Peninsula Senior Activity Center hands out masks to the public, M-F, 9 a.m.- noon Contact Dixie Cooper at PSAC if you want to get masks, or to donate finished masks, or pick up kits to sew masks. Fabric donations from JoAnne’s in Warrenton.
Number: 360-665-6629
Willapa Behavioral Health will begin handing out masks soon. Long Beach office: 360-642-3787, open M-F
World Kite Museum volunteers cut out masks and assemble kits several times per week. Using freshly laundered old sheets, other cotton fabrics, cutting en masse.
Contact Jim Sayce, 360-244-8892
DONATIONS
Donations are needed at all levels of nonprofit support in our community. Some key agencies and organizations are listed below.
Contact any local fire department, police department, or sheriff’s office, to give them a donation.
Pacific Community Foundation has several funds to support food and housing relief. Grants go out monthly from each fund to local organizations. Donations can be made online or by check. When writing a check, make it to “PCF,” and specify the fund or funds, or area of need your donation should go to (ex: food, housing, utilities).
See the list of funds online for more information about each one. URL: https://spccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list
Mail: PCF, PO Box 75, Nahcotta WA 98637 Phone: 360-665-5292
Ocean Beach Hospital Foundation
URL: https://www.oceanbeachhospital.com/foundation/
Society of St. Vincent de Paul helps keep people housed, utilities paid and critical needs (food, prescriptions, etc) met. Provides vouchers for specific needs.
For help, call their emergency hotline. 360-642-8401, and leave a message.
Slowly state your name, phone call back number and need. SSVdP volunteers call back up to three times.
The local chapter does not have a web presence.
Phone: 360-642-8401
For donations, mail to: ℅ Rachel Gana, PO Box 648, Seaview, WA 98644
—Compiled by the Pacific Community Foundation.
