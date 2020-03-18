PENINSULA — With schools shut down statewide, families are scrambling to put together schedules for their kids, help each other with childcare and other needs, and find ways to make the most of the situation. Here is a look at how four Peninsula families are meeting the challenge.
The McMullens
Tammy McMullen, a teacher at Ocean Beach Elementary and principal-in-training at Ilwaco High School, had to go on quarantine due to a fever that started Tuesday, March 10. She couldn’t get tested for coronavirus, as her symptoms were not severe enough with tests as scarce as they are. But she was advised to quarantine herself for 72 hours after the end of symptoms, which came Thursday.
Thad is an engineering technician currently working on a Department of Transportation project on the Arch Cape tunnel near Cannon Beach.
As Tammy’s illness was hitting, college closures were cascading across the country. The McMullens’ oldest daughter, Ebby, was at Northern Nazarene University in Idaho as a freshman. Following news of the virus’ spread, Nazarene joined the ranks of shutdown schools, meaning Ebby had to come home March 14.
Even if Ebby wanted to fly under the circumstances, it wasn’t really an option. A track athlete, she was in rehab after ankle surgery and had to bring back crutches and a scooter. Breaking the quarantine a day early, Tammy made the long drive to pick Ebby up.
Meanwhile, on Friday the 13th, the statewide school shutdown was announced. Ebby and her older brother, Brandon, who has time on his hands with the end of crab season, will be able to take care of Tressa, 12. In any case, Tammy says, Tressa is “pretty self-sufficient.” In fact, she’s ready to help others.
“She’s already put it out there, ‘If anyone needs me to watch their kids, I can do it.’ And I think we already have one family that wants her to watch their kids one day a week,” Tammy said Sunday.
Tressa also has a horse to look after. But with school, sports and rodeo all shut down, she — and the family — have a chance to redirect their energies, while avoiding too much reliance on technology for entertainment.
“Tressa’s going to keep riding her horse. We’re going to try to make sure she’s active…. We’ve got some projects we want done around the house, stuff we haven’t normally been able to do. We’re going to do a project in the yard, spend quality time.”
For Ebby, life has been upended but she’s taking it in stride. She and her friends deliberated for several days before deciding last Thursday to cancel a road trip planned for the college’s regularly scheduled spring break. Meanwhile, on her ankle, “Rehab was supposed to start next week (at the college). I’m trying to figure out how to rehab here.” She had an in-person interview for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program scheduled in Idaho for this week, then told them it would have to be a phone interview.
But like many people, she has made ambitious plans to get her through an indefinite spring break. She wants to learn to play piano and teach Tressa to play Frisbee. She wants to help her community. “It’s a one of the big things they emphasize at (Northern Nazarene). It’s one reason they’re sending us home, is to serve our communities…. I plan to babysit, run errands, whatever is needed.”
The Harrells
Tim Harrell and his wife, Erin, have a two-year-old son, Max, and another child on the way. Tim teaches and serves as athletic director at Ilwaco High School, and Erin works at the Public Utilities District. They normally juggle their jobs and childcare responsibilities. But they also turn to friends, and to Harrell’s mother, for help. However, they aren’t sure what they will do in the near future.
“[Erin] and I were talking this morning, ‘Are we going to social distance him’? My folks are in their late 60s, early 70s, the vulnerable age group,” Harrell said Saturday the day after the school closure announcement.
Like many, they are still figuring things out.
“I told the [high school] kids… I don’t have all the answers for you. This is something new for all of us. The last time something like this happened was 1918, and times are obviously more modern now…. We haven’t really faced a situation like this before.”
The Benenatis
Loretta Benenati, a single mother who is the lead family resources coordinator for Educational Service District 112, a regional special education service agency, faces a particularly trying time during the pandemic. Declan, 16, is severely developmentally delayed. The extensive care he normally receives from staff at school now becomes unavailable. He has a rare chromosome that compromises his immune system, which means she can’t bring him with her to work. His twin sister, Evelyn, has the duty of staying with him and watching him. Loretta doesn’t want to place too big a burden on Evelyn.
“I’ve never asked the other kids to provide primary care [for Declan],” she said Monday. “She’s here to call me or call 911 if there’s a problem.”
Evelyn’s academic life won’t be affected by the school closure. She homeschools using the online Graduation Alliance program, which hosts online meetups. She’s used to having it quiet during the day, with the rest of her family out of the house.
“Now it’s not quiet ever. She has horses outside. … Now she can’t go out and ride horses” much of the time.
Loretta and Evelyn are also responsible for two foster children (Ryker, 6, and AddiLynn, 4). Ryker was in kindergarten, AddiLynn in preschool. They had been splitting time between the Benenati household; their mother, a restaurant cook now churning out takeout meals; and their grandparents. With seniors being among the groups most vulnerable to the pandemic, “We try to keep the grandparents out of it [now],” Benenati said.
Evelyn and Declan also have two older siblings, Keegan, 22, and Isabel, 21. Keegan is a student at Washington State University and lives in Vancouver. Isabel graduated from WSU and lives in Portland, working part-time at a child-care program as she waits to go back to WSU for her master’s degree. Loretta knows she has them available in reserve in case of emergency.
“[Isabel] and Keegan come home periodically to help with the kids…when they sense that I need it,” Loretta said.
The Dodsons
As Chelsey Dodson returned from a New Orleans vacation with her husband, Stephan, the world was changing, and she had a fever. The Ocean Beach Medical Clinic, where she works, kept her home. But having just returned from vacation, she is out of paid time off and so is being forced to take unpaid vacation.
“There’s [expenses] we’ll have to cut out,” Dodson said Tuesday. Like Tammy McMullen, she was told to quarantine herself for 72 hours after the fever breaks.
Her symptoms are minor, so she has little fear that she has Covid-19. Even if she could get a scarce coronavirus test, she didn’t think it was worth getting tested and thereby exposing other medical workers to illness.
Meanwhile, the family is preparing for life during the school closure. The Dodsons have four children: 13-year-old Kailee, 11-year-old Emilee, 10-year-old Madison, and 1-year-old Colt. Stephan works for Active Enterprises, the propane company.
“The girls think they’re old enough to take care of themselves,” Chelsey said. “Fortunately, the daycare reopened.” That helps for Colt.
Kailee will have to be in charge of her sisters.
“She’s going to have her homework to do, and she’ll have to make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to do and staying out of trouble,” Dodson said. “We’ve tried to help her create a schedule.”
The Dodsons have told Kailee that she’s not alone.
“We don’t want her to think she’s the only person in charge,” Chelsey said. “[Stephan] works close enough that he can step in. And we have people in the community that are helping us. While I’ve been home sick, people here have been getting me things. I think the community is becoming more of a community as a result of this.”
