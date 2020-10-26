SOUTH BEND — Pacific County continued efforts to aid local small businesses and organizations hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic last week, awarding nearly $200,000 in grants.
The financial assistance, dubbed “Pacific County CARES” grants, were awarded to two dozen businesses or nonprofit organizations following a special meeting held by the Pacific County Board of Commissioners on Oct. 22. This was the second round of grant funding provided by the county, after awarding nearly $200,000 to 23 businesses in September.
During this round of funding, the county’s priority was to award funds to businesses that had not received any previous financial assistance due to the pandemic, as well as organizations that were not able to fulfill their mission or duties because of the pandemic.
The following businesses received grant funding from Pacific County during this latest round: CoHo Charters & Motel, Columbia River Marine Construction, Columbia River Roadhouse, Old Willapa Bay Talo, Raymond Consignment Shop, RV Park at the Bridge, Sea Quest Fishing, and Shoalwater Bay Construction.
The following nonprofit organizations received grant funding: Alliance for a Better Community, Beach Barons Car Club, Beach Bum Diaper Bank, Coastal Alliance for Youth, Friends of the South Bend Library, Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals, Ilwaco Sports Boosters, Kiwanis Club of South Bend, North Pacific County Food Bank, Pacific County Guns and Hoses, Peninsula Players, Peninsula R&B Festival, Raymond Elks Lodge No. 1292, Willapa Bay Public Market, Willapa Harbor Health Foundation, and Willapa Harbor Lions Club.
County unemployment dips below 10%
For the first time since March, the unemployment rate in Pacific County has dropped back into single digits.
In the Washington State Employment Security Department’s monthly unemployment report that was released on Oct. 20, the county’s unemployment rate for September was pegged at 9.5%, down from 10.8% in August and from a pandemic high of 17.1% in May.
While the raw non-farm employment figures were down from 5,690 in August to 5,610 in September, for a loss of 1.4%, the losses were less pronounced than in recent years. In 2019, total non-farm employment dropped by 2.1% from August to September, and in 2018 it decreased by 3.6 percent.
The leisure and hospitality industry shed 50 jobs over the previous month for a loss of 4.8%, less than the 7.1% loss that happened at the end of the summer tourism season the previous two years. The only industry in the county that gained jobs over the previous month was the education and health services industry, which added about 10 jobs for a gain of 1.9%.
While the data shows Pacific County’s recovery from the pandemic continues to move in a positive direction, it still has among the highest unemployment rates in the state, ahead of only neighboring Grays Harbor County (10%), and tied with Ferry and Pend Oreille counties in northeastern Washington. The statewide unemployment rate in September was 7.4%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.