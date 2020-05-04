PACIFIC COUNTY — Like other government departments throughout the county, state and country, the Pacific County Department of Community Development has had to adapt to challenges presented by the covid-19 pandemic.
When Gov. Jay Inslee first announced his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order in late March, it was DCD that was tasked with ensuring businesses in the county’s jurisdiction were following the social distancing guidelines, vacation rentals had ceased operations and homeowners were not welcoming guests to their properties.
So far, DCD Deputy Director Shawn Humphreys said the department has not had to levy any citations against businesses or homeowners for failing to adhere to the new guidelines. In cases where DCD has had to respond to a complaint, the emphasis has been on education, not punishment.
“Through all of this — and it’s a new situation for everybody — our primary focus is education,” said Humphreys. “If there is somebody that obviously has multiple people on their property or multiple RVs, our first step is to educate them.”
In those cases, DCD provides a copy of Inslee’s order and explains what the intent of the order is. If compliance can’t be achieved through education, the next step is to involve the sheriff’s office, although Humphreys said that has happened only a couple of times. Nothing has risen to the level where a citation was required in order to gain compliance, which Humphreys said is DCD’s goal.
“We just really want to gain compliance voluntarily and hope everyone will do their part to help keep each other safe, and that’s really our role in this unprecedented type of situation that no one was really prepared for or knows exactly how to deal with, because we’ve never been here before,” Humphreys said.
Shifting priorities
Since the pandemic began, DCD’s day-to-day operations have shifted to a more covid-19 state of mind, while also trying to deal with common issues, such as processing permit applications. The department’s two solid waste code enforcement officers have shifted their work to mostly providing covid-19 education, with solid waste enforcement being put on the backburner.
DCD is also receiving calls from contractors eager to get to work on projects in the county, asking the department if their work qualifies as essential business.
“Everyone wants to go to work, so they also try and find their angle of how it will or will not be essential,” said Humphreys. “We’re kind of caught trying to help determine what is and isn’t [essential], and that can be difficult as well.”
The pandemic has also put the process for approving new short-term vacation rental regulations on hold. County commissioners approved a moratorium in processing new applications for rentals in February, which is set to expire July 11. County officials had hoped to be able to adopt new regulations and lift the moratorium well before then.
No action has taken place since the Pacific County Planning Commission meeting on March 5, where more than 50 people filed into the South Pacific District Courtroom to voice their opinions on proposed regulations. Humphreys said there is still optimism that the process to resolve outstanding issues will be able to resume in the near future, but said he doesn’t know exactly when or what that will look like.
“I think there’s going to be a new normal of how meetings are conducted or how many people can be in rooms. Things like that are going to be new considerations that we have to have for everything we do,” Humphreys said.
