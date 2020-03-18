SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Department of Community Development is the initial agency responsible for investigating reports of businesses operating in violation of Gov. Jay Inslee’s executive orders pertaining to social distancing.
Anyone wishing to report a business violating these restrictions should contact DCD at either 360-875-9356 or 360-642-9382. Reports can also be made via email to Shawn Humphreys at Shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us.
Inslee’s orders were effective at midnight on March 17 and extend through March 31.
As a reminder, here's a summary of the governor's orders:
Statewide closure of all on-site food or beverage services
The ban does not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies. Take-out, delivery and drive-thru food and beverage services are not banned under the proclamation.
The ban includes, but is not limited to:
• Restaurants
• Food courts
• Bars and taverns
• Wine, beer and spirits tasting venues
• Doughnut shops and ice cream parlors
• Coffee shops and
• Sit down airport restaurants and bars.
College and higher education campus dining halls are banned from providing on-site dining, but may provide take-out and delivery options. On-site food service and other related activities are permitted for childcare services and school-based food programs for K-12 schools.
Statewide guidance for social distancing in retail stores
Businesses are expected to ensure adequate environmental cleaning of stores and must designate an employee or officer to implement a social distancing plan for their business.
Once again, grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open under the emergency proclamation.
“The supply chain is strong,” Inslee said. “Grocery stores will continue operating and providing services to Washingtonians. There is no need to hoard food or supplies. Everyone needs to only buy what they need, and they need to remember when they overbuy, those things are taken away from their neighbors and others who need them now.”
Statewide closure of entertainment, leisure and non-essential services
Inslee also included entertainment, leisure and non-essential services in the emergency proclamation.
The ban includes, but is not limited to:
• Theaters
• Bowling alleys
• Gyms and fitness centers
• Non-tribal card rooms
• Museums
• Art galleries
• Tattoo parlors
• Barbers, hair salons and nail salons.
Statewide ban on gatherings of 50 or larger
Inslee has instituted a prohibition on all events with 50 or more attendees statewide.
Additionally, all gatherings with under 50 participants are prohibited unless criteria from the Centers for Disease Control for public health and social distancing are met.
“I am proud of how Washingtonians have stepped up and worked together,” Inslee said. “I know we still have long days ahead, but I know that together we will prevail and be a stronger state as a result. We will get through this together and life will return to normal, but the steps we are taking now will help us get back to normal sooner.
”I ask everyone to take these steps to protect themselves, their families and their communities. Everyone needs to play their part."
