OCEAN PARK — Pacific County Public Health and Human Services said in a Wednesday press release that it is concerned there is a high possibility of covid-19 exposure to patrons who visited the Loyal Order of the Moose or the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Ocean Park last week.
If you were at the following social clubs during any of the listed dates and times, you should quarantine immediately for 14 days from date of exposure and watch for symptoms of covid-19 (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html). If you begin to show symptoms, you should get tested for covid-19.
Loyal Order of Moose
25915 U St, Ocean Park, WA 98640
• July 23 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• July 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Fraternal Order of the Eagles
1412 262nd Pl, Ocean Park, WA 98640
• July 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Pacific County’s Covid-19 Call Center is available to assist the public with information and testing options. If you were a patron during any of these times, do not hesitate to contact the call center at 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.