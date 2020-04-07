PACIFIC COUNTY — For the second consecutive week, unemployment figures in Pacific County and Washington state have reached an unprecedented level.
In the county, 449 people filed initial unemployment claims from March 22 through March 28. That represents a 112% increase over the previous week’s then-record shattering number of claims in the county.
After just two weeks of covid-19 related job losses, the county’s unemployment situation already rivals the worst months it experienced during the Great Recession, which built up over the course of several years. Pacific County’s unemployment rate hovered over 16% in the first three months of 2010, before declining to about 13% for the remainder of that year.
Jim Vleming, regional economist with the Washington State Employment Security Department, said the true impact on the county’s unemployment situation and which industries have been hit the hardest won’t be truly known until mid-May, when the unemployment data for the period from mid-March to mid-April will be released.
However, Vleming anticipates that the data will show that the hospitality industry has been hit especially hard, with all lodging ordered closed and restaurants only allowed to provide takeout and delivery services. In February, the hospitality industry accounted for 16.6% of all nonfarm employment in Pacific County, with that number surely being higher on the Long Beach Peninsula.
“I think it took awhile for the restaurants to pick up on the idea that they want to do to-go. And even with the to-go setups, I think you have to reduce staff — I mean, you’re not going to need a full staff to do a lot of that. So definitely the service industry was the largest hit in that sector,” Vleming said.
Vleming also pointed out that Pacific County has also likely been hit hard with the closing of most fishing operations in the state. Commercial fishing can still take place, but many operations are closed because the processors they send the product to have closed down.
Vleming also believes that the highest initial unemployment claim numbers are still yet to come in Pacific County. Part of that belief is because the effects of the pandemic and the ensuing stay at home order are still being felt, and part of it is because the Employment Security Department has made improvements to its website for people who had been having trouble filing their claim online and for self-employed people who didn’t realize that they could file a claim and receive some benefits.
“I think we’ll probably see numbers go up again. A lot of people, from what I’ve heard, were not able to get into the system,” said Vleming. “We improved the system [over the weekend], so it’ll be interesting to see how many people have been shut out and how many people have kept on trying, so I think we’ll probably see the numbers go up a little bit.”
For a historical comparison to the economic carnage the county has seen over the past several weeks, Vleming said you would probably have to go back to the 1980s. Then, the timber industry was hit hard when old-growth logging was ordered closed in order to try and protect northern spotted owls, as well as there being an overall decline in the industry.
“That would probably be the only thing that would be even close, and I don’t think that’s [at the same level as now],” said Vleming. “This is a once every 100 years pandemic, so I think it definitely shows up in the numbers at this point.”
The statewide numbers over the past two weeks also paint a grim picture, with about 310,000 workers filing initial unemployment claims — representing 7.8% of the state’s labor force.
When Gov. Jay Inslee announced the extension of his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order until May 4 at an April 2 press conference, he acknowledged the negative effects it would have on businesses throughout the state. The first step of addressing the covid-19 pandemic, he said, is to keep Washingtonians healthy, while the second step is to begin rebuilding the state’s economy with an investment plan on par with the response to World War II.
“We’ve also got to rebuild. And that’s going to take all of us really committing ourselves to huge investments to restart our economy, frankly like we did during World War II,” said Inslee. “I believe that’s going to be a very important part in the restoration of our economy.”
