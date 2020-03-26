Pacific County moved its property tax deadline to June 1, but encouraged people who can pay taxes early to do so.
Pacific County Treasurer Renee Goodin announced March 26 the county planned on waiving any interest charges for property tax payments made by June 1, extending the original April deadline. The county will extend the fall property tax payment deadline to Nov. 30.
"These changes are in response to the financial impact the families and businesses in our county are enduring due to the COVID-19 virus," Goodin wrote in a news release about the change.
Goodin also announced the closure of the Pacific County Treasurer's Office to the public until further notice. The office can still be reached by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Property taxes fund county operations as well as hospitals, schools, fire districts, emergency services, the sheriff and all the other junior districts, Goodin said. To continue to fund these services, Goodin encouraged those who have the means to pay their taxes to do so.
The deadline change came less than a week after the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced the federal income tax filing date would be extended to July 15.
The IRS urged taxpayers due a refund to file as soon as possible, with most tax refunds still being issued within 21 days.
The change in Pacific County's property tax due date only affects 2020 tax payments and does not apply to delinquent taxes. Past years will continue to be charged interest at 1% per month for the full amount of taxes and assessments owed.
For questions about excise tax, the office asked for people to call it at 360-875-9421.
To make tax payments people can: Send a check, money order or cashier's check to PO Box 98, South Bend, WA 98586.
Checks can also be left in the office's drop box at the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend. The drop box is across from the county jail in the courthouse parking lot.
Tax payments can also be made online through Taxsifter. People can go to www.co.pacific.wa.us and select the Taxsifter link.
Payments can be made by phone by dialing 888-891-6064, and selecting option one, using a credit card, Visa debit card or eCheck to make a payment. A transaction fee will be applied.
