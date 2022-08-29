PACIFIC COUNTY — After months of anticipation, Omicron-targeted booster shots may be just days away.

Federal health regulators and advisers with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could recommend as soon as this week that the new booster shots from both Moderna and Pfizer be approved for use.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.