SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department delivered solemn news last week, announcing that a county resident had died as a result of complications of covid-19.
In a Dec. 18 news release, the department confirmed that a county resident who had tested positive for the virus died as a result of covid-19.
“Public health officials would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this time of loss,” the department said in announcing the news.
It’s the first covid-related death attributed to Pacific County since Aug. 22, nearly four months ago. The landscape in the county’s fight against the virus has changed significantly since then, when days could go by without a new case being reported in the summer. Now, dozens of cases are being reported on a weekly basis, with case counts rising steadily throughout the county.
Another 40 cases of the virus were reported in the county over the past week, bringing Pacific County’s total count to 549 cases since the pandemic began; 373 cases are confirmed, and the other 176 are considered probable. There are currently 38 active cases in the county, and the county health department said active cases are spread throughout all areas of Pacific County.
According to weekly zip code data disclosed by the department on Dec. 16, a clear majority of recent cases still consist of people who list a north county address as their permanent residence. Six new cases each were reported of people who list a Long Beach or Ocean Park address, bringing their total case counts to 48 and 30, respectively. Raymond and South Bend combined for another 30 more cases, bringing their respective totals to 239 and 132 cases. No other community recorded more than two new cases over the previous week.
Wahkiakum County’s case count increased to 50. Clatsop County reported 35 new cases over the same period, increasing its total to 503 cases. Statewide confirmed covid-19 cases totaled 218,415 on Dec. 21, with 13,515 patients hospitalized and 3,106 fatalities reported since the pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.