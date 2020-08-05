SOUTH BEND — Pacific County reported six new cases of covid-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 5, increasing its total case count to 49.
All of the six newly reported cases are south county residents, and all are isolating and recovering at home, according to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department. The department is currently monitoring 22 active cases in the county, 16 of which are confirmed cases and six of which are probable cases.
Two of the new cases involve patients between the ages of 40 to 59 years old, two involve patients who are 60 to 79 years old, and two involve patients who are 80 or older. The county did not disclose if any of the patients are close contacts of people previously diagnosed with covid-19.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
