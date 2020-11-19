PACIFIC COUNTY — With coronavirus cases growing exponentially in Pacific County, its five school districts are pausing all in-person classes and returning to the online model practiced last spring.
The Chinook Observer will soon have more detailed coverage, but in the meantime this is the notice sent today to Ocean Beach families:
The department of health and the school decision tree from the state recommend our return to distance learning for the safety of families, staff, and students.
The Ocean Beach School District will be on remote learning starting Monday, November 23rd through January 8th. After the first of the year, we will coordinate with the health department to verify that they feel it is prudent to return to in person learning on January 11th.
Details regarding the learning schedule for your child will come from the schools and teachers. It may be slightly different from the earlier remote learning schedule.
During this remote learning time, some students will still be served on campus part-time in order to meet targeted individual needs. Additional safety protocols will be used to serve these students. You will be contacted next week if your student will be offered in person services during the remote learning time period.
