OLYMPIA — After three consecutive weeks of declining initial unemployment claims in Pacific County, the number of claims spiked following the most recent weekly report.
From April 19 through April 25, 376 people filed an unemployment claim for the first time during the covid-19 pandemic, an increase of 123.8% from the previous week and the third-highest week since the pandemic began. Since the beginning of March, 23.2% of the county’s labor force have filed an initial claim with the Washington State Employment Security Department.
About 1.5 million Washingtonians filed to receive unemployment benefits last week, which includes workers submitting first-time claims and those submitting continual, weekly claims. The high number of new claims is attributed to provisions from the federal CARES act allowing for self-employed and independent contractors to file for unemployment benefits.
Regional ESD economist Jim Vleming said the impact of the pandemic on statewide and local economies since April won’t be truly known until ESD releases its next monthly unemployment report. With the initial phases beginning to reopen the state’s economy, Vleming is interested to see how many of the claims are continuing.
Years of recovery ahead
While the state hopes to be able to reopen Washington over the span of several months, Vleming said it’s likely going to take years for some counties and industries to recover from the pandemic, and some may not fully recover. He said the recovery may look similar to the Great Recession recovery.
“We can look at the numbers from the last recession, and a lot of the counties in the state are not that much above where they were in 2008 and 2009, before the recession,” said Vleming. “A lot of these counties — and Pacific County is one of them — has basically gotten back to where they were before the recession, and then this hits and it’s another blow.”
For coastal communities like the Long Beach Peninsula that rely heavily on tourism, Vleming said there may end up being a silver lining from the pandemic, which is people taking more localized vacations and avoiding air travel even once the pandemic is in the rearview mirror.
“The in-state tourism might be a little bit more lucrative than it has in the past, because I don’t think you’re going to see as many people heading off to Disneyland or Europe, especially with gas prices being so low and people avoiding air travel and whatnot,” said Vleming. “People in Seattle, Portland, Vancouver and Eastern Washington, who usually fly for summer or go elsewhere, I think are going to be sticking closer to home — at least for the near term.”
Benefits bottleneck
With the influx of claims, ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine acknowledged that there are many people who have submitted applications but have still not received unemployment benefits. Claims may be pending for a number of reasons, she said, the most common reason being a discrepancy between information given by the employee when they applied and the information the employer reported to ESD.
“In order to make sure the customer is eligible for benefits, and to ensure due process for both the employee and employer, these cases need to be adjudicated,” LeVine said in a statement.
During the adjudication process, additional information is requested and reviewed by a specially trained ESD employee and a decision is made within 21 days under normal circumstances. But, LeVine said, “right now is anything but normal,” noting ESD has received more claims in the past seven weeks than it had in the previous three-and-a-half years combined.
“The work of an adjudicator requires specialized training and additional skill development in order to make sure these cases are fairly and accurately processed, and it takes time to staff up this team. In the meantime, we know that people continue to wait for an answer,” LeVine said.
ESD has hired more customer service staff to help people process their claims and get through on the phones, which it says will free up adjudicators to focus more on what they were hired to do. The total number of claims staff has tripled since the pandemic began.
“We know people are struggling all across the state and many are in desperate situations. These are our friends, neighbors and families,” said LeVine. “I am so sorry that we haven’t been able to provide everyone with relief when they need it and we will continue to work hard to eliminate this backlog and get money to all those who are eligible as quickly as possible.”
